    "Get Back Up" Podcast

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor and Damien Thomas

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mrs. Donna Budjenska and Mr. Michael Tate from Air University Press sit down with co-authors Dr. Heather Wilson and General (Ret.) Dave Goldfein to discuss the release of their new book "Get Back Up". (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 989498
    VIRIN: 251209-F-VY241-1002
    Filename: DOD_111427059
    Length: 00:43:36
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Air University
    Air University Press
    Air University Headquarter
    Air University Library

