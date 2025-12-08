Mrs. Donna Budjenska and Mr. Michael Tate from Air University Press sit down with co-authors Dr. Heather Wilson and General (Ret.) Dave Goldfein to discuss the release of their new book "Get Back Up". (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 15:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|989498
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-VY241-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111427059
|Length:
|00:43:36
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Get Back Up" Podcast, by Ronny Taylor and Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
