    NIWC Atlantic's "UNIT" Team Monitors the fastest Transatlantic Crossing of a USV (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette and Chelsie Holloway

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) closely monitored their USV while it crossed the Atlantic Ocean in record-breaking time! The USV successfully demonstrated a "follow-the-sun" approach where it autonomously changed command and control (C2) twice a day. Accomplishing this transition seamlessly every day, marks a milestone in unmanned vessels within the Naval fleet!

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989486
    VIRIN: 251209-N-N1513-8367
    Filename: DOD_111426941
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic's "UNIT" Team Monitors the fastest Transatlantic Crossing of a USV (vertical), by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette and Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    unmanned
    Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV)

