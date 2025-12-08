Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) closely monitored their USV while it crossed the Atlantic Ocean in record-breaking time! The USV successfully demonstrated a "follow-the-sun" approach where it autonomously changed command and control (C2) twice a day. Accomplishing this transition seamlessly every day, marks a milestone in unmanned vessels within the Naval fleet!
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989486
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-N1513-8367
|Filename:
|DOD_111426941
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic's "UNIT" Team Monitors the fastest Transatlantic Crossing of a USV (vertical), by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette and Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
