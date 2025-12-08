Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James conducts counter-drug patrol in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    11.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Coast Guard Cutter James' (WMSL 754) crew interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately 286 miles west of Manta, Ecuador, Nov. 23, 2025. The interdiction was one of nine conducted by James’ crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by cutter James' crew)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989484
    VIRIN: 251123-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_111426938
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MANTA, EC

    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Counter drug operations
    Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754)
    Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron
    Coast Guard

