Norfolk, Va (Dec 6, 2025) Sailors with the “Fleet Angels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, prepare for the annual Santa Flight, Dec 6 over the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Navy Video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989477
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-NG136-4285
|Filename:
|DOD_111426891
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Santa Flight with HSC-2 over Hamption Rds, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
