    Santa Flight with HSC-2 over Hamption Rds

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Norfolk, Va (Dec 6, 2025) Sailors with the “Fleet Angels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, prepare for the annual Santa Flight, Dec 6 over the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Navy Video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989477
    VIRIN: 251206-N-NG136-4285
    Filename: DOD_111426891
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Flight with HSC-2 over Hamption Rds, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Santa Flight

