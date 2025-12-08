A public service announcement reminds U.S. Airmen how illness impacts mission readiness on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 22, 2025. The video highlights preventive measures that reduce the risk of getting sick. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 14:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|989474
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-IE886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111426861
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, You can’t be mission ready, if you’re sick!, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.