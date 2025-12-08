Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You can’t be mission ready, if you’re sick!

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    A public service announcement reminds U.S. Airmen how illness impacts mission readiness on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 22, 2025. The video highlights preventive measures that reduce the risk of getting sick. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 989474
    VIRIN: 251120-F-IE886-1001
    Filename: DOD_111426861
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Illness
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    335th Training Squadron
    81st Training Group
    Health

