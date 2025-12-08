The 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron led a three day readiness exercise to test aeromedical evacuation operations teams ability in a degraded environment for future potential deployments. The exercise brought together units from the Alabama Army National Guard, Active Duty Air Force, and Air Force Reserve Command. This is a teaser video of that exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989460
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-US158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111426794
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Gallant Tower Teaser, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
