    Exercise Gallant Tower Teaser

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron led a three day readiness exercise to test aeromedical evacuation operations teams ability in a degraded environment for future potential deployments. The exercise brought together units from the Alabama Army National Guard, Active Duty Air Force, and Air Force Reserve Command. This is a teaser video of that exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989460
    VIRIN: 250908-F-US158-1001
    Filename: DOD_111426794
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gallant Tower Teaser, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody Air Force Base
    aeromedical evacuation
    Alabama Army National Guard
    22nd Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command

