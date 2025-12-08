Fort Bragg Airborne Operation

Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard, a paratrooper assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), performs an Airborne jump with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 30, 2025. Paratroopers earned their Chilean Jump wings on this jump. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989450
|VIRIN:
|250130-A-RQ234-1125
|Filename:
|DOD_111426732
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
