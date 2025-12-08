Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Airborne Operation

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera)   

    Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard, a paratrooper assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), performs an Airborne jump with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 30, 2025. Paratroopers earned their Chilean Jump wings on this jump. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    Category: B-Roll
    Airborne operations
