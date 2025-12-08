Norfolk, Va (Dec 6, 2025) Sailors with the “Fleet Angels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, prepare for the annual Santa Flight, Dec 6 over the Hampton Roads area. U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)
Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 12:54
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|989449
VIRIN:
|251206-N-FY193-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111426688
Length:
|00:01:04
Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Santa Flightwith HSC-2 Over The Hampton Rds, by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
