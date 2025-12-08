Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to use the LEIE Online and Downloadable Databases

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    OIG shows you how to use the online and downloadable exclusions databases and provides helpful tips to search for and verify individuals and entities.

