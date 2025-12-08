Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army and Italian soldiers fly drones during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 9, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses UAS operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

