USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1

U.S. Army and Italian soldiers fly drones during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 9, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses UAS operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|12.08.2025
|12.09.2025 12:37
|B-Roll
|989444
|251209-A-EF519-6767
|DOD_111426604
|00:10:03
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
