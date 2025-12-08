USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Italian soldiers fly drones during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 9, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses UAS operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)