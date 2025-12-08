Managed care is a health care delivery model and an alternative way for Medicare and Medicaid patients to receive their health care benefits. Learn about the potential risk areas HHS-OIG uncovered and how patients can protect themselves.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989442
|VIRIN:
|251031-O-XA148-4367
|Filename:
|DOD_111426595
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHS-OIG's Perspective on Managed Care | Potential Risks and Concerns, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.