Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-02: React to Contact

Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services receive instruction on reacting to contact in the jungle during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 8, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)