U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force aircraft conduct aerial refueling during Operation HIGHMAST, Oct. 26, 2025. Aerial refueling is vital to the operation, enabling U.S., UK, and partner nations’ aircraft to remain airborne for extended periods and ensuring a persistent presence that demonstrates the commitment to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989435
|VIRIN:
|251126-F-XB433-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111426468
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation High Mast, by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.