Operation High Mast

U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force aircraft conduct aerial refueling during Operation HIGHMAST, Oct. 26, 2025. Aerial refueling is vital to the operation, enabling U.S., UK, and partner nations’ aircraft to remain airborne for extended periods and ensuring a persistent presence that demonstrates the commitment to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)