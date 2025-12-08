Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation High Mast

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force aircraft conduct aerial refueling during Operation HIGHMAST, Oct. 26, 2025. Aerial refueling is vital to the operation, enabling U.S., UK, and partner nations’ aircraft to remain airborne for extended periods and ensuring a persistent presence that demonstrates the commitment to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:51
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-16
    Combat Camera
    High Mast

