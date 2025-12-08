Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PR-012, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of fifty-five seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.
    AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the footage depicts the presence of a physical object. The object’s morphological features, performance characteristics, and behaviors are unremarkable and do not warrant further analysis. AARO will continue to investigate this case should further information become available to enable a more conclusive attribution. This unresolved report contributes to AARO’s historical and locational trend analyses.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989428
    VIRIN: 220101-D-D0360-2617
    Filename: DOD_111426396
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

