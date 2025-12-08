Over 150,000 pounds of narcotics interdicted during Operation Pacific Viper

U.S. Coast Guard crews conduct counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific during Operation Pacific Viper, resulting in the interdiction of over 150,000 pounds of drugs since early August. This milestone highlights the Coast Guard’s sustained presence in the region targeting transnational criminal organizations and cartel smuggling routes. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
