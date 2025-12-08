Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Over 150,000 pounds of narcotics interdicted during Operation Pacific Viper

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard crews conduct counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific during Operation Pacific Viper, resulting in the interdiction of over 150,000 pounds of drugs since early August. This milestone highlights the Coast Guard’s sustained presence in the region targeting transnational criminal organizations and cartel smuggling routes. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989425
    VIRIN: 251209-G-FD022-1001
    PIN: 987563
    Filename: DOD_111426354
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    CoastGuardNewsWire
    drug interdicition
    Operation Pacific Viper

