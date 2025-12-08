Service members and their families gathered to watch the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. The event brought Team Mildenhall together to kick off the festive season with friends, families, and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989420
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111426316
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Tree Lighting: A Sparkling Night to Remember, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.