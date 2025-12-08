Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Tree Lighting: A Sparkling Night to Remember

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Service members and their families gathered to watch the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. The event brought Team Mildenhall together to kick off the festive season with friends, families, and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989420
    VIRIN: 251209-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111426316
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    This work, Holiday Tree Lighting: A Sparkling Night to Remember, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday
    Tree Lighting Celebration

