    SW Hosts Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989418
    VIRIN: 251204-D-RQ234-1001
    Filename: DOD_111426294
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

