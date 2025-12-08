B-Roll: 1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct fire team attack drills during Steel Knight 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct fire team attack drills during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Sacramento Mather Airport, in Mather, California, Dec. 8, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)