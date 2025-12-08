Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIG Office of Audit Services | Impacting Health & Human Services Programs and the Lives of Americans

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    The Office of Audit Services (OAS) conducts independent audits of HHS programs and/or HHS grantees and contractors. These audits examine the performance of HHS programs and/or grantees in carrying out their responsibilities and provide independent assessments of HHS programs and operations. These audits help reduce waste, abuse, and mismanagement and promote economy and efficiency throughout HHS.

