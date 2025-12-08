Every year in the United States, billions of dollars are lost to fraud. Whistleblowers help the government recoup funds and prevent additional wrongdoing. At HHS-OIG, we play a critical role in protecting the rights of whistleblowers. This video discusses five key things to know about whistleblowers.
If you have information about waste, fraud, abuse, misconduct, or whistleblower retaliation relating to an HHS employee, program, contract, or grant, you may report it to the OIG Hotline by visiting TIPS.HHS.GOV or calling 1-800-447-8477.
For more information visit: OIG.HHS.GOV/Whistleblower
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989386
|VIRIN:
|251102-O-XA148-3137
|Filename:
|DOD_111425987
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5 Things to Know About Whistleblowers, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.