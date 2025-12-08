Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 Things to Know About Whistleblowers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Every year in the United States, billions of dollars are lost to fraud. Whistleblowers help the government recoup funds and prevent additional wrongdoing. At HHS-OIG, we play a critical role in protecting the rights of whistleblowers. This video discusses five key things to know about whistleblowers.

    If you have information about waste, fraud, abuse, misconduct, or whistleblower retaliation relating to an HHS employee, program, contract, or grant, you may report it to the OIG Hotline by visiting TIPS.HHS.GOV or calling 1-800-447-8477.

    For more information visit: OIG.HHS.GOV/Whistleblower

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989386
    VIRIN: 251102-O-XA148-3137
    Filename: DOD_111425987
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Things to Know About Whistleblowers, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download