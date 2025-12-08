5 Things to Know About Whistleblowers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year in the United States, billions of dollars are lost to fraud. Whistleblowers help the government recoup funds and prevent additional wrongdoing. At HHS-OIG, we play a critical role in protecting the rights of whistleblowers. This video discusses five key things to know about whistleblowers.



If you have information about waste, fraud, abuse, misconduct, or whistleblower retaliation relating to an HHS employee, program, contract, or grant, you may report it to the OIG Hotline by visiting TIPS.HHS.GOV or calling 1-800-447-8477.



For more information visit: OIG.HHS.GOV/Whistleblower