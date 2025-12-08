Medicaid Fraud Control Units Annual Report: Fiscal Year 2024

Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) are vital partners in OIG’s efforts to protect federal health care programs and fight fraud, waste and abuse. In fiscal year 2024, 53 MFCUs—operating in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands—recovered $3.46 for every $1 spent.
Their efforts totaled $1.4 billion in recoveries and led to:
•1,151 convictions (including 817 for fraud and 334 for patient abuse or neglect)
•$961 million in criminal recoveries
• $407 million in civil recoveries
•493 civil settlements and judgments
•1,042 exclusions of individuals and entities from federally funded programs
