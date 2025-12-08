Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medicaid Fraud Control Units Annual Report: Fiscal Year 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) are vital partners in OIG’s efforts to protect federal health care programs and fight fraud, waste and abuse. In fiscal year 2024, 53 MFCUs—operating in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands—recovered $3.46 for every $1 spent.

    Their efforts totaled $1.4 billion in recoveries and led to:
    •1,151 convictions (including 817 for fraud and 334 for patient abuse or neglect)
    •$961 million in criminal recoveries
    • $407 million in civil recoveries
    •493 civil settlements and judgments
    •1,042 exclusions of individuals and entities from federally funded programs

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989384
    VIRIN: 251101-O-XA148-1450
    Filename: DOD_111425954
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Medicaid Fraud Control Units

