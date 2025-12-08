Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in Life Zac Wolf

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A day in the life with Zac Wolf, Limnologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. From monitoring water quality to protecting ecosystems that keep our rivers, locks, and dams running safely — this is the science behind the waterways we depend on

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 09:30
    Length: 00:07:31
