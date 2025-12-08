This video highlights the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony held at Fort Kamehameha Hawaii on Dec. 5 2025. The ceremony honored the Coast Artillery Corps units that defended Oahu during the Pearl Harbor attack and emphasized the historic connection between coastal defense Soldiers of World War II and today’s air defenders. The event included remarks from 94th AAMDC leadership recognition of families with ties to the Pearl Harbor attack and a tribute to the Coast Artillery legacy that shaped Hawaii’s early air defense network.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 01:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989364
|VIRIN:
|251206-A-KO568-2897
|Filename:
|DOD_111425728
|Length:
|00:49:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC 2025 Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.