Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC 2025 Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    This video highlights the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony held at Fort Kamehameha Hawaii on Dec. 5 2025. The ceremony honored the Coast Artillery Corps units that defended Oahu during the Pearl Harbor attack and emphasized the historic connection between coastal defense Soldiers of World War II and today’s air defenders. The event included remarks from 94th AAMDC leadership recognition of families with ties to the Pearl Harbor attack and a tribute to the Coast Artillery legacy that shaped Hawaii’s early air defense network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 01:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989364
    VIRIN: 251206-A-KO568-2897
    Filename: DOD_111425728
    Length: 00:49:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC 2025 Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download