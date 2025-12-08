94th AAMDC 2025 Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony held at Fort Kamehameha Hawaii on Dec. 5 2025. The ceremony honored the Coast Artillery Corps units that defended Oahu during the Pearl Harbor attack and emphasized the historic connection between coastal defense Soldiers of World War II and today’s air defenders. The event included remarks from 94th AAMDC leadership recognition of families with ties to the Pearl Harbor attack and a tribute to the Coast Artillery legacy that shaped Hawaii’s early air defense network.