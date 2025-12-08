Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Tenelle Marshall, Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, Tech. Sgt. Lance Valencia and Master Sgt. Robert Waggoner

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe was sworn in as the 21st Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Andrews on December 8th, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 02:09
    Location: US

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Assumption of Responsibility
    Airmen
    US Air Force
    CMSAF

