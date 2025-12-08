Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe was sworn in as the 21st Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Andrews on December 8th, 2025.
12.08.2025
|12.09.2025 02:09
|Video Productions
|989363
|251208-F-HD718-6167
|DOD_111425726
|Length:
00:47:10
|Location:
US
|0
|0
