    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts rocket live fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, conduct rocket live fire qualifications at Rocket Valley, South Korea, December 8, 2025. Qualifications are important to allow crews to be capable of conducting fire missions when called upon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989362
    VIRIN: 251209-A-ZF147-1001
    Filename: DOD_111425704
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Rocket Artillery
    210 FA BDE
    6-37 FAR
    South Korea

