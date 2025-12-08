Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, conduct rocket live fire qualifications at Rocket Valley, South Korea, December 8, 2025. Qualifications are important to allow crews to be capable of conducting fire missions when called upon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 01:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989362
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-ZF147-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111425704
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts rocket live fire, by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.