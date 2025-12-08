Pacific Update: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Cincinnati provide support at the Nur Hidayah Orphanage Centre during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 05, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
