    Pacific Update: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage

    MALAYSIA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Cincinnati provide support at the Nur Hidayah Orphanage Centre during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 05, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 00:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989360
    VIRIN: 251205-M-FO238-7831
    Filename: DOD_111425690
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MY

