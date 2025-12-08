Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Malaysian Navies Commence CARAT Malaysia 2025

    MALAYSIA

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy personnel conduct the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia Dec. 4, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989356
    VIRIN: 251204-M-FO238-6464
    Filename: DOD_111425654
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Malaysian Navies Commence CARAT Malaysia 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    AFN Headquarters

