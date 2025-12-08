U.S. Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy personnel conduct the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia Dec. 4, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 23:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989356
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-FO238-6464
|Filename:
|DOD_111425654
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Malaysian Navies Commence CARAT Malaysia 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
