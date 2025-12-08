Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Dining Facility Mission HIghlight

    JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Highlighting the mission of Yokota Air Base's Dining Facility and what they do for the community. The DFAC ensures military members stationed at their base, members who are on TDY, and dependents are all able to have access to a faculty offering healthy options for food to meet the standards for the Air Force's fitness initiative. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:25
    Location: JP

