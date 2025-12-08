New Leaders Assume Key Roles in Delaware National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Airmen participate in leadership ceremonies at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The events included a change of command in which Col. Lynn K. Robinson relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Col. Andrew P. Sides, as well as the assumption of command for incoming assistant adjutant general–air Brig. Gen. Stuart M. Solomon, marking a significant transition for the Delaware Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)