Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Leaders Assume Key Roles in Delaware National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Airmen participate in leadership ceremonies at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The events included a change of command in which Col. Lynn K. Robinson relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Col. Andrew P. Sides, as well as the assumption of command for incoming assistant adjutant general–air Brig. Gen. Stuart M. Solomon, marking a significant transition for the Delaware Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989350
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-TI414-1097
    Filename: DOD_111425388
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Leaders Assume Key Roles in Delaware National Guard, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    Mission

    Air National Guard

    National Guard Bureau

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Delaware

    TAGS

    Air National
    166th Air Lift Wing
    Promotion
    Leadership
    Change of command
    Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download