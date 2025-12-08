Airmen participate in leadership ceremonies at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The events included a change of command in which Col. Lynn K. Robinson relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Col. Andrew P. Sides, as well as the assumption of command for incoming assistant adjutant general–air Brig. Gen. Stuart M. Solomon, marking a significant transition for the Delaware Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989350
|VIRIN:
|251207-Z-TI414-1097
|Filename:
|DOD_111425388
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Leaders Assume Key Roles in Delaware National Guard, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Promotion Ceremony
Mission
Air National Guard
National Guard Bureau
Change of Command Ceremony
Delaware