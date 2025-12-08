Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delaware Air Guard Holds Promotion and Command Changes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Service members take part in a series of leadership ceremonies in the maintenance hangar at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The events included the promotion of Brig. Gen. Stuart M. Solomon, his assumption of command of the Delaware Air National Guard, and a change of command in which Col. Lynn K. Robinson relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Col. Andrew P. Sides, highlighting the organization’s commitment to continuity and leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989349
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-TI414-1096
    Filename: DOD_111425349
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Air Guard Holds Promotion and Command Changes, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    Mission

    Air National Guard

    National Guard Bureau

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Delaware

    TAGS

    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing
    National Guard
    Promotion
    Leadership
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download