Delaware Air Guard Holds Promotion and Command Changes

Service members take part in a series of leadership ceremonies in the maintenance hangar at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The events included the promotion of Brig. Gen. Stuart M. Solomon, his assumption of command of the Delaware Air National Guard, and a change of command in which Col. Lynn K. Robinson relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Col. Andrew P. Sides, highlighting the organization’s commitment to continuity and leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Yonette Martin)
Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:39
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|989349
VIRIN:
|251207-Z-TI414-1096
Filename:
|DOD_111425349
Length:
|00:06:46
Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Promotion Ceremony
Mission
Air National Guard
National Guard Bureau
Change of Command Ceremony
Delaware