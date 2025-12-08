Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman For Life Program

    JAPAN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Airman For Life Program develops leadership, tactical, and survival skills to incorporate into an Airman's toolkit.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989348
    VIRIN: 251113-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111425322
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman For Life Program, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Leadership Training
    airforce
    Yokota Air Base

