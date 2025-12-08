Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Post Office Locker System

    JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Post Office developed a new parcel locker system for the base community. This new locker system helps the community by reducing wait times to receive packages as well as having a secure way military members working on overnight shifts to retrieve their packages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:08
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

