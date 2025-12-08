Yokota Air Base's Post Office developed a new parcel locker system for the base community. This new locker system helps the community by reducing wait times to receive packages as well as having a secure way military members working on overnight shifts to retrieve their packages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989346
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111425278
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base Post Office Locker System, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
