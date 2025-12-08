Korea America Friendship Night Year End Party

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989343" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On December 2nd, 2025, the Korea America Friendship Society hosted their year-end party in Seoul, South Korea. Special remarks from distinguished guests including U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, reacknowledged the strong alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. Service members at the event were also served dinner and watched live musical performances. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Sgt. Junseo Lee)