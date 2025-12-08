Yokota Air Base hosts the Sounds of the Season concert starring the PACAF Band at the Yokota Enlisted Club on December 7th, 2025. The concert started on December 7th and had multiple shows in various places throughout the week featuring music from different decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989341
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111425053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sounds of the Season: A Greeting from the Heart, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
