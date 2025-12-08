Sounds of the Season: A Greeting from the Heart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base hosts the Sounds of the Season concert starring the PACAF Band at the Yokota Enlisted Club on December 7th, 2025. The concert started on December 7th and had multiple shows in various places throughout the week featuring music from different decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)