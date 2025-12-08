Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sounds of the Season: A Greeting from the Heart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts the Sounds of the Season concert starring the PACAF Band at the Yokota Enlisted Club on December 7th, 2025. The concert started on December 7th and had multiple shows in various places throughout the week featuring music from different decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989341
    VIRIN: 251208-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111425053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sounds of the Season: A Greeting from the Heart, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    PACAF band
    AFN
    music
    concert
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download