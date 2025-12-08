Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, delivers the keynote remarks during the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) Remembrance Ceremony on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Hosted by the National Park Service, the event included the Kalaheo High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard, the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band, and families of Oklahoma crew. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 18:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989339
|VIRIN:
|251207-N-VN697-7528
|PIN:
|20251208
|Filename:
|DOD_111425000
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oklahoma Remembrance Ceremony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.