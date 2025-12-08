USS Oklahoma Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, delivers the keynote remarks during the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) Remembrance Ceremony on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Hosted by the National Park Service, the event included the Kalaheo High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard, the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band, and families of Oklahoma crew. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)