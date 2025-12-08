Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oklahoma Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, delivers the keynote remarks during the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) Remembrance Ceremony on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Hosted by the National Park Service, the event included the Kalaheo High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard, the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band, and families of Oklahoma crew. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 18:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989339
    VIRIN: 251207-N-VN697-7528
    PIN: 20251208
    Filename: DOD_111425000
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oklahoma Remembrance Ceremony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHNSY, USS Oklahoma (BB-37), Dec. 7, 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download