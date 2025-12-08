Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct meteorological and oceanographic sensing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up equipment and employ sensors during meteorological oceanographic field training at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 17-19, 2025. The training involved deploying radars and weather balloons to scan the Okinawa shoreline, assessing the effects of weather on III Marine Expeditionary Force operations and enhancing the platoon’s proficiency in providing critical environmental data to support commanders’ decision-making processes in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Chillout Soul by Elonix/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 19:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989338
    VIRIN: 251207-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111424999
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct meteorological and oceanographic sensing, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    METOC
    3d Intel. Bn.
    Sensing
    Battlespace Awareness
    III MIG
    Weather

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download