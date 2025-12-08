3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct meteorological and oceanographic sensing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up equipment and employ sensors during meteorological oceanographic field training at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 17-19, 2025. The training involved deploying radars and weather balloons to scan the Okinawa shoreline, assessing the effects of weather on III Marine Expeditionary Force operations and enhancing the platoon’s proficiency in providing critical environmental data to support commanders’ decision-making processes in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Chillout Soul by Elonix/stock.adobe.com)