U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up equipment and employ sensors during meteorological oceanographic field training at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 17-19, 2025. The training involved deploying radars and weather balloons to scan the Okinawa shoreline, assessing the effects of weather on III Marine Expeditionary Force operations and enhancing the platoon’s proficiency in providing critical environmental data to support commanders’ decision-making processes in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Chillout Soul by Elonix/stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 19:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989338
|VIRIN:
|251207-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111424999
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct meteorological and oceanographic sensing, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
