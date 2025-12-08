Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Band of the Golden West perform with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California, Nov. 21-24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass, an ensemble of the BOTGW, on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 18:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989335
    VIRIN: 251124-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111424955
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Alliance
    Latvia
    Band of the golden west
    Travis Brass
    Latvian National Guard Orchestra
    NATO

