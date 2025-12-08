Band of the Golden West performs with Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the Band of the Golden West perform with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra in Southern California, Nov. 21-24, 2025. The Latvian National Guard Orchestra joined the Travis Brass, an ensemble of the BOTGW, on a tour of Southern California to celebrate Latvian Independence Day. For over 100 years, the U.S. and Latvia, a NATO ally, have worked together to expand trade, increase energy cooperation and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)