U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Cumming, a B-52 crew chief assigned to the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, explains why he joined the Air Force Reserve and why he stayed.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 17:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|989334
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-YH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111424938
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, My Part Our Mission: Staff Sgt Alexander Cummings, B-52 Crew Chief, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.