Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Wyoming Bullworm 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen conduct EOD operations in a simulated deployed environment during Operation Wyoming Bullworm at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Feb. 24-28, 2025. OWB allowed for EOD Airmen to lead, train further in weapons and sharpen their skills in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 989331
    VIRIN: 250311-F-FL718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111424838
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Wyoming Bullworm 2025, by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    90th Civil Engineer Squadron
    explosive ordnance and disposal
    EOD
    exercise
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download