    2025 Santa's Market B-Roll

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    B-roll footage of the 2025 Santa's Market & Open House. The event featured artisans from the local area and across the state. The event also gave the public a chance to interact with service members at Goodfellow Air Force.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989330
    VIRIN: 251122-F-SL509-6254
    Filename: DOD_111424833
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Santa's Market B-Roll, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Santa's Market, Open House

