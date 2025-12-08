A look back at the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB.
The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989329
|VIRIN:
|251208-O-YI722-3780
|Filename:
|DOD_111424831
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Look Back: 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.