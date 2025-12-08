Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Look Back: 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    A look back at the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB.

    The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989329
    VIRIN: 251208-O-YI722-3780
    Filename: DOD_111424831
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Look Back: 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Nellis AF base
    Resiliency & Recovery
    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Archery Trials Air Force Space Force Resilience

