Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following 81-day patrol in Oceania

Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) crew returns from patrol at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 6, 2025. During its patrol, the cutter’s crew worked alongside interagency and Pacific Island partners to deter illegal activities, facilitate the flow of commerce, and protect vital ocean resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)
