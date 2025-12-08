Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following 81-day patrol in Oceania

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) crew returns from patrol at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 6, 2025. During its patrol, the cutter’s crew worked alongside interagency and Pacific Island partners to deter illegal activities, facilitate the flow of commerce, and protect vital ocean resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989325
    VIRIN: 251206-G-PA286-3001
    Filename: DOD_111424763
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HAWAII, US

