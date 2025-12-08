Dover AFB executes Castaway 25-5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) flight partnered with the 3rd and 9th Airlift Squadrons, Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Del., and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., to participate in Castaway 25-5, Sept. 9, 2025. Castaway is a total force interagency exercise that tests Dover’s capabilities, use of tactics, techniques and procedures to see if redefinition is needed for its standard operating procedures of search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)