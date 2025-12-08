Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB executes Castaway 25-5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) flight partnered with the 3rd and 9th Airlift Squadrons, Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Del., and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., to participate in Castaway 25-5, Sept. 9, 2025. Castaway is a total force interagency exercise that tests Dover’s capabilities, use of tactics, techniques and procedures to see if redefinition is needed for its standard operating procedures of search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989320
    VIRIN: 250909-F-NO318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111424670
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB executes Castaway 25-5, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download