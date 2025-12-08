Hustle with Heart: Hill Volleyball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Hill Volleyball Club participates in team-building competitions, promoting community and camaraderie at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 22 - Oct. 18, 2025. The HVC fosters base-wide unity among military members and their families through resilience, strength and determination, both on and off the court. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)