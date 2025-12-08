The U.S. Air Force Hill Volleyball Club participates in team-building competitions, promoting community and camaraderie at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 22 - Oct. 18, 2025. The HVC fosters base-wide unity among military members and their families through resilience, strength and determination, both on and off the court. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)
|12.08.2025
|12.08.2025 16:25
|Video Productions
|00:02:25
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
This work, Hustle with Heart: Hill Volleyball, by A1C Kassandra Karel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
