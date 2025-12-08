Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hustle with Heart: Hill Volleyball

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The U.S. Air Force Hill Volleyball Club participates in team-building competitions, promoting community and camaraderie at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 22 - Oct. 18, 2025. The HVC fosters base-wide unity among military members and their families through resilience, strength and determination, both on and off the court. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989319
    VIRIN: 251208-F-YU151-8593
    PIN: 250055
    Filename: DOD_111424662
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    This work, Hustle with Heart: Hill Volleyball, by A1C Kassandra Karel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volleyball
    Resilience
    Hill Air Force Base
    Air Force Varsity Volleyball League
    community
    department of air force sports

