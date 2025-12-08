Caven Point Marina Terminal Receives Maintenance Work from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment

The Army's 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, recently completed maintenance work at the USACE New York District, Caven Point Marine Terminal, in Jersey City, N.J. Lt. Col. Jordon Davis, commander, 92nd Engineer Battalion, and Cpt. Deil Cho, commander, 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, discuss the regiment's overall mission and the recently completed maintenance work at the USACE, New York District.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989318
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-CR197-1493
|Filename:
|DOD_111424652
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
