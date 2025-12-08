Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caven Point Marina Terminal Receives Maintenance Work from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    The Army's 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, recently completed maintenance work at the USACE New York District, Caven Point Marine Terminal, in Jersey City, N.J. Lt. Col. Jordon Davis, commander, 92nd Engineer Battalion, and Cpt. Deil Cho, commander, 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, discuss the regiment's overall mission and the recently completed maintenance work at the USACE, New York District.

