    MICC CG gets "Ready" for Army-Navy game 2025 (Full version)

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    As a former West Point running back, Class of 1998, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, the commanding general for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, is hyped to get "Ready" for the Army/Navy Game.

