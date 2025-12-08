Helicopter Wreckage Recovery 2025

Drift Collection Vessel (DCV), the Drift Master, sprang into action to remove helicopter debris from a recent accident in the Hudson River. Randy G. Hintz, chief of operation and readiness division, articulates the process in getting a job like this done on a day notice.
Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:42
Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
