    Helicopter Wreckage Recovery 2025

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Drift Collection Vessel (DCV), the Drift Master, sprang into action to remove helicopter debris from a recent accident in the Hudson River. Randy G. Hintz, chief of operation and readiness division, articulates the process in getting a job like this done on a day notice.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989313
    VIRIN: 250522-A-CR197-7600
    Filename: DOD_111424601
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    US Army Corps of Engineers Caven Point Marine Terminal
    emergency readiness
    US ARMY CORPS O FENGINEERS
    Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise
    New York City

