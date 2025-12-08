Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Communication Battalion strengthens Indo-Pacific readiness during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete an endurance course and prepare, operate and maintain radios during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 3, 2025. The exercise enhanced Marines’ ability to install, operate, and maintain tactical communications architecture while strengthening leadership, teamwork, and expeditionary readiness in support of III MEF operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic-Violins by Brain-Alien/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989310
    VIRIN: 251100-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_111424535
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Communication Battalion strengthens Indo-Pacific readiness during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III, by Sgt Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command and Control
    7th Communication Battalion
    USMC News
    III MIG
    JWTC Jungle Warfare Training Center
    Training

