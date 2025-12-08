7th Communication Battalion strengthens Indo-Pacific readiness during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete an endurance course and prepare, operate and maintain radios during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 3, 2025. The exercise enhanced Marines’ ability to install, operate, and maintain tactical communications architecture while strengthening leadership, teamwork, and expeditionary readiness in support of III MEF operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic-Violins by Brain-Alien/stock.adobe.com)