U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete an endurance course and prepare, operate and maintain radios during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 3, 2025. The exercise enhanced Marines’ ability to install, operate, and maintain tactical communications architecture while strengthening leadership, teamwork, and expeditionary readiness in support of III MEF operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic-Violins by Brain-Alien/stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 19:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989310
|VIRIN:
|251100-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111424535
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Communication Battalion strengthens Indo-Pacific readiness during Operation Odyssey Stormbreaker III, by Sgt Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
