Coast Guard enhances patrols along U.S. Southern Border

A Coast Guard boat crew launches a 29-foot Response Boat–Small on the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025. The Coast Guard is increasing border control operations across 260 river miles as part of Operation River Wall to enhance border security, interdict illegal aliens, deter illicit activities, and protect U.S. interests along our southern border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent M. Moreno)