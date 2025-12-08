Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard enhances patrols along U.S. Southern Border

    MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard boat crew launches a 29-foot Response Boat–Small on the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025. The Coast Guard is increasing border control operations across 260 river miles as part of Operation River Wall to enhance border security, interdict illegal aliens, deter illicit activities, and protect U.S. interests along our southern border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent M. Moreno)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989306
    VIRIN: 251020-G-PO504-1055
    Filename: DOD_111424453
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MISSION, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Texas
    USCG
    Operation River Wall
    Op River Wall

