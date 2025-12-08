U.S. Marine Corps recruits from Platoon 3005, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, take care of tasks in their squad bay on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025. During the evenings of recruit training, recruits are given time, called "Square Away Time," to accomplish various tasks and prepare for the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson)
|12.01.2025
|12.08.2025 14:59
|B-Roll
|989305
|251201-M-BL112-1002
|DOD_111424437
|00:02:39
|US
|0
|0
This work, Dear Family (Squad Bay B-Roll), by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
